Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have risen and outpaced the industry in a year. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors likely to act as propellants. Better pricing, private label offering, inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak people are shopping essential items rather than making discretionary purchases, as a result the company is witnessing huge demand. Looking ahead, the company provided a decent fiscal 2020 view. However, we remain concerned about margins going forward. Higher SG&A costs due to startup expenses and other investments may keep margins under pressure in the short run.”

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

NYSE:DG traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.68. 1,084,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,120. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Dollar General by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.