Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the first quarter of 2020 have been declining over the past month. The company is expected to gain from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts and strong growth of its applications driven by regulations and technology adoption. The Capa caprolactone acquisition is expected to contribute to Ingevity's earnings in 2020. The company should also gain strong foothold as China gradually shifts to new emission standards. However, softer industrial demand is hurting its Performance Chemicals unit. The company also faces headwind from continued weakness in oilfield applications. Planned outages are also likely to hurt its margins. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

NGVT has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ingevity from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ingevity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.33.

NYSE NGVT traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,918. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

