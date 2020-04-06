Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMBC. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SMBC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,259. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 333,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

