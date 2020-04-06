Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $21.13 on Friday, hitting $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.23 and a 200 day moving average of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

