Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMTC stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

