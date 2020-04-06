Zacks Investment Research Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.03.

NYSE FND opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

