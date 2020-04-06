Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. China International Capital raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.68.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

