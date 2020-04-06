Zacks Investment Research Lowers Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCWX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

SCWX stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 6,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.47 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Secureworks’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Secureworks by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

