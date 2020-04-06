Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3,254.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51,231 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

