Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum’s rising exposure in the Permian Basin and continuous expansion therein through acquisitions and joint ventures are anticipated to boost its performance in the long run. Occidental continues to divest lower-margin assets and utilize proceeds from the same to lower debt, thereby strengthening the balance sheet. The decision to cut Western Midstream stake will allow it to operate as a stand-alone business and enable the company to focus more on core operations. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. It faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. Moreover, decline in commodity prices has forced the company to trim its dividend and lower capital expenditure guidance twice to preserve its liquidity amid coronavirus scare.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

OXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,989,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,842,380. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

