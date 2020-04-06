ZB Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. In the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

