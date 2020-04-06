Zcoin Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $35.10 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00049674 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, Koinex, BX Thailand and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.02189040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.03434223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00599127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00811048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00075133 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014096 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,838,593 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Coinroom, Binance, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Indodax, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Koinex, Huobi, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.