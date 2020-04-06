Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of ZM opened at $128.20 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,602.70.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,242,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $224,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 963,057 shares of company stock worth $107,884,028.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after buying an additional 2,163,345 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

