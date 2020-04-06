ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Announces $0.29 — Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

ZTO opened at $26.92 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

