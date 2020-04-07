-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

