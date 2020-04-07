$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.32. Servicemaster Global posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SERV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

NYSE:SERV opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

