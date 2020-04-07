$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.46. Parsley Energy reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

PE stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $95,234,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.