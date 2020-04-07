1,027,326 Shares in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,027,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,847,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Toro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,529,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Toro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,011,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,551,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

