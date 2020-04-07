1,118,461 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,118,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after buying an additional 72,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

