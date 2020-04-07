120,581 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

