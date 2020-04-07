12,993 Shares in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $581.84 million, a PE ratio of -48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last 90 days. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

