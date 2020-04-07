1,526,265 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,526,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $7,224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGO opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

