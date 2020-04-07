$19.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post sales of $19.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.53 billion and the lowest is $19.13 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $75.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.60 billion to $78.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $41.12 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

