2,031,680 Shares in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,969,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,695,748.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,407. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

