29,205 Shares in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares during the period.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $162.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on bluebird bio from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.94.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

