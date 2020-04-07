2,927,997 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,927,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,747,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,614,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,789.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 506,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

