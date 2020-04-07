$3.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Sol Gel Technologies reported sales of $6.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $14.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $21.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $56.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 107.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $6.92 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 605.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sol Gel Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

