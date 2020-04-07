$37.56 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the highest is $38.20 million. CareDx reported sales of $25.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $167.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.28 million to $168.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $222.22 million, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $236.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock worth $863,614. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2,205.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $812.57 million, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.91.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

