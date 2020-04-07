54,548 Shares in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

CBT stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

