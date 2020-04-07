63,126 Shares in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Taubman Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 549.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 480,544 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172,992 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

