693,635 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 693,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

