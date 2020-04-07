722,059 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 722,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $82,965,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

