ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.95.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 749,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,706,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.