Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.14.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.91. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.