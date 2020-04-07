Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $99.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.14.

XLRN stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.91. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

