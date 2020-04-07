Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Price Up 8% on Analyst Upgrade

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $112.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acceleron Pharma traded as high as $88.33 and last traded at $87.21, approximately 560,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 731,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

