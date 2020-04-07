Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.54.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.