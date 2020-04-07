Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 9.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.10, 805,597 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,314,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.82.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344,881 shares of company stock valued at $134,480,697 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

