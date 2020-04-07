Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at HSBC

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Investec cut Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,201.73 ($28.96).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,202.01 ($28.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,170.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

