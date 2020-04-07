Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 19,993 Shares

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 19,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £51,581.94 ($67,853.12).

A Christopher (Chris) Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

On Monday, April 6th, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

LON:AMS opened at GBX 235 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.31. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The company has a market capitalization of $508.22 million and a P/E ratio of 27.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

