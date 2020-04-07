Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

A Christopher (Chris) Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 4,500 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total value of £10,575 ($13,910.81).

On Wednesday, April 1st, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 19,993 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39), for a total value of £51,581.94 ($67,853.12).

Shares of LON:AMS opened at GBX 235 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million and a PE ratio of 27.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.31. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 357 ($4.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

