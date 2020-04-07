AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of AdvanSix worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In other news, VP Willem L. Blindenbach acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ASIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of ASIX opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.10. AdvanSix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.