Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ALLETE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

