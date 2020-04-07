Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €882.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €882.00 ($1,025.58) target price on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €875.00 ($1,017.44) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €814.25 ($946.80).

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.