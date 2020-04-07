AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48, approximately 7,065,948 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 3,084,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.1735 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AEGON by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 692,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AEGON by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 186,363 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in AEGON in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AEGON by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 389,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AEGON in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

