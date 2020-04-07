AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

