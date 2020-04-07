Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Trading 5.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $60.07, 801,882 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 667,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

Specifically, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

