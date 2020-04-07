AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $25.52 on Monday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

