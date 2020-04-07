Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.65, 453,241 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 575,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $403.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after buying an additional 1,035,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after buying an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

