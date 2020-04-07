Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Analystin Milene Kerner wird in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie im Zuge der Corona-Krise zuruckhaltender fur den europaischen Luftfahrt- und Rustungssektor, wobei sie letzteren Bereich nun bevorzugt. Im kommerziellen Luftfahrtsektor sieht sie bei Airbus die attraktivsten Chancen nach der Covid-19-Krise. Grund sei die starke Wettbewerbsposition des A320 gegenuber der 737 Max von Konkurrent Boeing im Markt fur Flugzeuge mit nur einem Kabinengang./ag/ajx

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 20:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Airbus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.41. Airbus has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $154.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.